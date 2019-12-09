CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lots of us remember the daunting task of doing homework after school. It was just something we got used to. However, one Corpus Christi Independent School District campus has decided to do away with it completely.

Principal Josie Alvarez at Kolda Elementary School hopes that without homework, families will have more time to bond and focus on life outside the classroom.

Of course, Alvarez said this doesn't mean kids get to veg out in front of a TV all day. She said they will still be held accountable to retain information they learn at school.

To make things easier, she said teachers have sent home websites and papers for parents to make learning at home more fun.

"We're very confident that what we're doing here on campus is working for our students, and that because of the quality of instructions, we can let go of homework and feel good about our kids," Alvarez said.

Alvarez hopes without homework, students will feel encouraged to participate in sports or other extracurricular activities. She said she has already received positive feedback from students and their parents. They feel that now they can actually spend time together, whether it's evening dinners or simply playing a board game without worrying about a 10-page packet of homework.

