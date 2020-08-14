Latchkey Program renamed 'After Hour Kid Power' registration opens August 17

The program will begin on September 8 and offers after school child care Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Corpus Christi and Calallen ISD schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has renamed the Latchkey program to 'After Hour Kid Power' alongside a new sign up process for the 2020-2021 school year.

The program will begin on September 8 and offers after school child care Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Corpus Christi and Calallen ISD schools.

"The program aims to help children build positive self-esteem through their involvement in a wide-range of activities which include recreational and fitness skills," City officials said.

City officials said students will have their temperatures taken at the door prior to entering, and parents will be required to pick up their children outside of the facility. Additional restrictions and safety guidelines can be found here.

Online registration will open August 17 at 9 a.m. and close August 21 at 6 p.m. for Corpus Christi and Calallen ISD.

From the City of Corpus Christi:

Please note that by adding your information to the interest list you are NOT guaranteed a position for the school year until you receive a phone call from the “After Hour Kid Power” program with further instructions.

Use the drop-down menu on our registration page to select the school your child will attend.

Submit your contact information, the number of spaces you wish to reserve, and if you will or have been approved for TWC assistance.

No payment is required at this time.

The system will generate a time stamp that will allow us to determine who to call first starting August 26, 2020.

Once you receive our phone call, you will have 48 hours to complete registration and make payment to secure your child’s spot.

Site availability will be determined by the number of participants registered and staff available for the following schools:

Calallen ISD:

Calallen East Elementary, 3709 Lott Avenue (78410)

Magee Elementary, 4201 Calallen Drive (78410)

Wood River Elementary, 15118 Dry Creek Drive (78410)

Corpus Christi ISD:

Barnes Elementary, 2829 Oso Parkway (78414)

Berlanga Elementary, 4120 Carroll Lane (78411)

Calk-Wilson Elementary, 3925 Fort Worth Street (78411)

Club Estates Elementary, 5222 Merganser Drive (78413)

Dawson Elementary, 6821 Sanders Drive (78413)

Galvan Elementary, 3126 Masterson Drive (78415)

Garcia Elementary, 1945 Gollihar Road (78416)

Hicks Elementary, 3602 McArdle Road (78415)

Houston Elementary, 363 Norton Street (78415)

Jones Elementary, 7533 Lipes Boulevard (78413)

Kolda Elementary, 3730 Rodd Field Road (78414)

Meadowbrook Elementary, 901 Meadowbrook Drive (78412)

Menger Elementary, 2401 S. Alameda Street (78404)

Metro-E, 1707 Ayers Street (78404)

Mireles Elementary, 7658 Cimarron Boulevard (78414)

Montclair Elementary, 5241 Kentner Street (78412)

Moore Elementary, 6121 Durant Drive (78414)

Sanders Elementary, 4102 Republic Drive (78413)

Schanen Elementary, 5717 Killarmet Drive (78413)

Smith Elementary, 6902 Williams Drive (78412)

Webb Elementary, 6953 Boardwalk Avenue (78414)

Windsor Park Elementary, 4525 S. Alameda (78412)

Woodlawn Elementary, 1110 Woodlawn Drive (78412)

Yeager Elementary, 5414 Tripoli Drive (78411)

Program Monthly Fees:

Corpus Christi ISD: $97/month/first child, $87/month/each additional child. (The CCISD fees include an additional $10 fee per child for the use of CCISD facilities)

Calallen ISD: $87/month/first child, $77/month/each additional child.

Tuition assistance is available for qualified participants.