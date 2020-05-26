CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have an update on the summer Latchkey program in Corpus Christi. If you've been waiting for that program to resume for kids between the ages of 5 - 13, there's good and bad news tonight. The program will resume, but there will be some major changes, including the number of locations and the number of children being served.

Last year, Latchkey served almost 800 children. Thanks to COVID-19, the program won't be the same. Lisa Oliver with the Corpus Christi Parks and Rec Department said there'll be some major changes. Instead of being held at CCISD school's, the camps will be at city-owned recreation centers. This year, the number of available slots has been cut to a third.

"We are having to limit the number of children, the number of children that we are able to see in our program this year," Lisa Oliver with City Parks and Rec said. "For that reason, when you look at information regarding each of our sites, it'll list the number of slots available per location."

Parks & Rec said registrations are also "location and day specific."

To give parents peace of mind, new safety measures have been implemented to comply with COVID-19 prevention. The camp will have multiple sanitation stations and while staff members will all wear masks, they'll be optional for children.

"When they arrive on site for camp, they [children] will have the temperature checked," Oliver said. "Parents will be checking in their child at the door and also checking out their children at the door."

Cost

$99 a week per child or $25 a day per child. Parks & Rec said tuition assistance is available for qualified participants.

Visit Play It Safe COVID-19 for updates or call (361) 826-3499.

