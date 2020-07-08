No pajamas! Leander ISD says dress code will be in full force with at-home learning

According to LISD dress code, pajamas and house slippers are strictly prohibited.

LEANDER, Texas — Many work-home-from professionals will tell you: Dressing for work just as you would in the office can help you boost your productivity.

The same mantra seems to be taken seriously by school districts across the nation as they prepare to kick off the school year with a few more weeks of online learning due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including here in Central Texas.

"We will follow the same dress code as in-person learning," a spokesperson for Leander ISD told KVUE on Friday. "Our new dress code is still in development and will be presented to the board on Aug. 20 for approval."

Leander ISD's dress code is posted online and strictly states that pajamas, sleepwear or house slippers of any kind are prohibited.

RELATED:

Other restricted items include but are not limited to:

Hats, caps, sweatbands, hoods, etc.

Clothes with holes

Shorts, skirts and skirts that are less than finger-tip length

Tights or leggings without bottoms or a shirt that are at finger-tip length

Strapless or spaghetti-strap tops

Leander ISD will begin the school year Aug. 13 through Sept. 7 with all students using online learning. After that, parents and guardians will have the option to choose if their children continue on campus or at home. The deadline to choose is Friday night.