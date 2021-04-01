Several Coastal Bend school districts returning to remote learning after holiday break

With the new year and the fear of an after-holiday surge, some school districts are starting their second semester with virtual learning only.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are over, and a spike in cases last week has some worried about a new COVID-19 surge in the area. Some schools have opted to return to classes in an online only format.

Here are the districts starting the new semester with virtual learning only.

All schools at the Banquete ISD will be switching to remote learning starting January 6 through Monday, January 18. District leaders said students who reported to school on Jan.4, 5, received positive results this week.

Students are expected to return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, January 19.

Bishop ISD

Due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Bishop ISD has made the decision to offer remote only instruction for these first six days (four days of week one and two days of week two). For those who have chosen face-to-face instruction, the current plan is to return on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Freer ISD

Freer ISD will be transitioning to remote learning from January 5 through January 8 after 7 students and 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kingsville ISD

Kingsville ISD is going back to remote-only on Jan. 6. In-person instruction will continue on Jan. 11.

School of Science and Technology

The local SST Schools will be conducting distance learning for this week beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, 5 January through Friday, 8 January 2021. In-person classes are expected to resume Jan. 11.

This school information pertains to three SST schools in our community:

The School of Science and Technology Bayshore Campus

The School of Science and Technology Elementary

The School of Science and Technology Middle/High School

Refugio ISD

Refugio ISD announced on Jan. 1 that due to a significant number of employees and students reporting positive COVID-19 cases, they will resume classes virtually only beginning Jan. 5. A return to campus date was not listed.

West Oso ISD

School officials announced the junior high will go remote until further notice this is for grades 6-8 after a positive case on campus.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.