LIST: School closures next week in the Coastal Bend due to inclement weather

Winter weather is approaching our area on Monday and a hard freeze is expected on Tuesday.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Several local school districts have announced plans for next week as the arctic air is bound to hit the Coastal Bend with freezing temperatures.

Freezing rain and sleet is forecasted to be in the area on Monday. Travel could be treacherous. The lows on Tuesday morning will range between 15 and 27 degrees.

Alice ISD

The district will transition to remote instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Monday is already a school holiday and face-to-face instruction will resume on Wednesday.

Corpus Christi ISD

All students and staff will be working remotely on Feb. 15. Students were already scheduled to work from home during that day and now staff will be joining them.

Dr. M.L. Garza Gonzalez Charter School

Students will be working remotely on Feb. 15 and 16.

Ingleside ISD

The districts announced that Feb. 15 will now be a student holiday. It will replace the Feb. 22 holiday and that day will now be a regular school day.

Kingsville ISD

Full remote learning will be implemented for all students on Feb. 15. In-person classes will resume on Tuesday.

School of Science and Technology

All three SST schools will switch to remote learning on Feb. 15.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.