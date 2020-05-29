CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that day cares are allowed to operate, there are new restrictions in place.

Odera Nwoso is the owner of Ingenious K.I.D.S. Education Center in Corpus Christi. He said he and his staff have a plan in place now that they can have more kids in the facility. Their maximum capacity is normally 147, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the capacity dropped to about 40 kids per day.

"It has affected our business significantly, major drop in enrollment numbers, our finance, it's a problem for most day cares," Nwoso said.

Fortunately, Governor Greg Abbott's phase two of state businesses reopening is underway and more day care providers will be able to bring those numbers up. State guidelines have changed slightly in terms of teacher-student ratio. Specific guidelines can be found here.

As for the changes inside the classrooms, Maria Johnson with Remelrose Home Daycare in Corpus Christi said it comes down to checking kids for fever when they arrive, enforcing hand washing and of course maintaining the health of all adult caregivers in the facility.

"I think it makes it even better for the children and their health," Johnson said. "Parents, rest assured, we're going to do everything to keep a happy, healthy, loving environment."

