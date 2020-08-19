Local health officials weigh in on the return to in-person learning and the risks associated with going back to the classroom for students

We've heard over and over again that students should not go back until the positivity rates for COVID are at or below 5-percent.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As most students begin the school year with remote learning, the time will eventually come when kids will make the return to the classroom for "in- person" learning.

CCISD is currently planning to return to "in-person" learning starting just after Labor Day which is less than a month from now.

Local school districts are closely monitoring the statistics when it comes to the virus, that's because most health officials have said Texas needs to see a positivity rate at or below five percent.

Right now, that rate is much higher at nearly 20-percent, according to public health director Annette Rodriguez. In Nueces County it's at 27-percent.

"One of the things we want them to look at is decreasing numbers, which we have been seeing, but you have to be careful, because they should be over a two week period of time, and it should continue to decrease or plateau and not up and down like we've been seeing," said Rodriguez.

Dr. Chris Bird who's a member of the local Coronavirus Task Force cautions that if schools open too early, it will present a risk of new outbreaks.

"It's going to be difficult for us to get to where we really need to be to prevent clusters and localized outbreaks from occurring within these classroom types of environments," said Bird.

"Look at the University of North Carolina where they filled up their quarantine dorm after one week of classes, they had 4-5 different outbreak clusters on their campus and went to online after that period of time."

Dr. Salim Surani, a local pulmonologist, said while it appears numbers have been going down, which is good news, there is no crystal ball as to when will be the right time to return students to the classroom.

"I always feel this virus is like a guerrilla warfare. They come and try to shoot some blasts, and then we get really on guard, and as soon as we let our guard down, it comes back with a vengeance," said Surani.

"I hope the number for our county can keep coming down, and maybe by Labor Day we can meet that number, but the biggest challenge is what we do on Labor Day will reflect what we see in next two weeks."

While the decision to return to "in person" learning is in the hands of school leaders, Surani said when students do return, maintaining social distancing is crucial during and after the school day, especially around elderly family members.

"They may get infection, may not get sick, get home and give it to the grandparents," Surani said.

He suggests students should keep more than six feet apart from those in their households who are most at risk.