CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the plan laid out yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott announced several ways to hold graduation ceremonies here in Texas.

"I would like it if we had a real graduation, but under the circumstances it's good to know we have other options," Bianca Pena, a senior at Ray High School said.

Other options including hybrid graduation ceremonies, which would allow students to go in one at a time to collect their diplomas, have their photo taken, and then those would be edited together for a virtual ceremony.

"Not an ideal graduation for me but at least we're having something and not getting pushed to the side, Rachel Recio another senior at Ray said.

Recio says she would rather wait and see if there's a possibility for a traditional ceremony; virtual graduation could present it's own problems."For virtual it would be harder, for families who don't really know technology and stuff, it would be harder for them."

The Corpus Christi ISD is aware of some of those challenges.

"We are continuing to review all possible options really at this point, everything is still on the table," Leanne Libby, Director of Communication with CCISD said.

Other districts are working to find the best solution for their communities. We received this statement from the Gregory-Portland ISD:

"We're in the process of reviewing all of it. Our goal is provide a memorable event for our graduating seniors, while also keeping everyone as safe as possible. We will provide an update for families as soon as we can."

Along with G-P ISD, Calallen ISD released a statement saying:

"We have started discussions today regarding graduation options, we will be meeting with staff starting tomorrow to begin planning."

The one thing that remains true for all of the districts is that they do want to find a way to acknowledge the seniors for all of their hard work.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

