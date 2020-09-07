CCAFT, teachers voicing concern over school resuming in the fall semester

Texas public schools are required to provide in person instruction this fall semester per Governor Greg Abbott's order.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With new guidelines coming down from the Texas Education Agency, many parents and teachers across the Coastal Bend have concerns about students heading back to school with the coronavirus pandemic lingering.

Texas public schools are required to provide in person instruction this fall semester per Governor Greg Abbott's order. Locally, some say enough is enough and Texas officials need to hit the breaks.

Dr. Nancy Vera, President of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers has been in education for 36 years.

"We need to step up to the plate and say 'no mas! ya basta! (no more! enough is enough!)," Dr. Vera said. "We're not going to take this kind of abuse from people who are not in the classroom, who are not in the trenches here."

Dr. Vera said actions speak louder than words, and it's still too early for in person classes to take place. She said it's not safe enough yet. Even though masks will be required, according to TEA, Dr. Vera asks if they will be provided.

"TEA is going to supply you and fund you with all the supplies you need -- don't give me that!" Dr. Vera said. 'When we have nurses on the front line fighting COVID in the hospitals right now and they're not getting the protection they need with masks and gloves or anything else."

Dr. Vera said countless teachers have reached out to AFT with questions even she can't answer.

"What if we run out of sick days?" Dr. Vera said. "Are we going to get docked as a result for running out of sick days cause teachers get 10 days a year. We know you have to be quarantined at least 14 days and they [teachers] have children, too, at home. They don't want to come home with COVID."

Teachers like Aileen Corpos, a middle school teacher with two children of her own. One of them is diagnosed with an underlying condition that makes her vulnerable to COVID-19.

"I don't even know what to think about, what would happen because her asthma is so bad," Corpos said. "I mean when she's fine, everything is good, but when she does have episodes with her asthma, it's really really bad."

Corpos said even though masks are required -- with her experience -- she said masks might not be enough protection for her, her students and her kids.

"Sometimes they'll be sick and they'll come in and sneeze on me on purpose or cough on me on purpose and they think it's funny," Corpos said. "What if a kid with COVID comes in and sneezes on me? Do I not see my family for two weeks?"

Not hitting the pause button can cost more and more lives, and it's not worth it at the cost of students and the community. Dr. Vera wants the school district to see what it's like with virtual teaching, and give teachers more time to see how they can work this through.

"Take pause and step back and wait and be patient," Dr. Vera said.

