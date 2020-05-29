ROBSTOWN, Texas — Lotspeich Elementary School in Robstown held a drive-thru graduation for their students. The school wanted to hold the event so students could pick up their diplomas and say goodbye to their teachers.

Good luck to these kiddos! Have a great summer break; you've earned it.

