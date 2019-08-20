MINNEAPOLIS — With unprecedented access over the course of a year, "Love Them First: Lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary" follows the determination of a charismatic north Minneapolis school principal, Mauri Melander Friestleben, as she sets out to undo history.

Not only does Minnesota have the largest achievement gap between black and white children in the United States, Friestleben faced another seemingly impossible obstacle, with Lucy Laney at the bottom of the state's list of underperforming schools for two decades.

RELATED: How Lucy Laney school in Mpls reduced suspensions

RELATED: Lucy Laney teachers reflect on 'why' they do it

Under Friestleben's leadership, standardized test scores from most black students began rising for the first time, but when the school encounters a heartbreaking setback, Friestleben is forced to confront the true measure of student success at Lucy Laney. It's a story of inspiration, heartbreak, perseverance and the power of love.

For more about Love Them First: Lessons From Lucy, go to LoveThemFirst.com.

RELATED: Love Them First: Ben and Lindsey on Lucy Laney documentary

RELATED: 'Love Them First: Lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary' gets additional MSPIFF screenings