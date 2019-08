CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Student at Luther Jones Elementary School were evacuated for a short time Tuesday morning after reports of smoke spotted in the school.

A small amount of smoke was seen coming from an air conditioner thermostat. Fire crews believe someone may have mistakenly turned on a heater, which authorities said can typical cause smoke to form.

Students were allowed to return to class within a few minutes.

