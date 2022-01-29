Maritime studies program gets kids ready for a career at sea

Our Brandon Schaff spoke with Principal Arredondo and Coordinator Mary Pro about the new maritime studies program.

This program would give 100 students in CCISD the chance to simulate a career on the water. It's a 4-year maritime studies programs that would prep them for a job at the ports and beyond.

Our Brandon Schaff spoke with principal Robert Arredondo of Mary Carroll, and Melody Pro of CCISD about what this program offers.

"When you're in a classroom and you know that what you're working on in that classroom is going to lead to things post-graduation and moreover the technology and the simulation, kind of like a gaming feel. But this is the real world and this is what our professionals do in the maritime industry." Arredondo says.

"It's an exciting program for all students in the Coastal Bend community because all students can take part in it. And it's something new and our goal as educators is to create meaningful, relevant education that's going to be responsive to the needs of the community."

Right now enrollment is limited to 100 students, but CCISD hopes to expand the program soon. Still, applications are open to any student in the district, and they'll be able to apply from Feb. 1st to Apr. 1st.

This program aims to teach kids about working jobs on the water and at port. Its stations and simulations are going to provide hands-on experience.

"It looks like a cockpit, but it's much larger." Arredondo said about the simulations, "You're driving the ship, you see the horizon and you have all the bells and whistles that a cruise ship or a cargo ship would have, so it's the real deal."

For Melody Pro, the Career & Technical Education Coordinator of CCISD, this program is going to be a way to bring much needed manpower to the area.

"We want our students to stay here in the Coastal Bend for that next generation," she said. And her plans are big.

CCISD hopes to use the maritime studies program to build relationships with business partners around the coastal bend. With the skills and certifications the lucky students will receive, it's the foundation for a smooth-sailing future.

"When they saw it they got very excited about it, so then we were then able to schedule a visit with Houston ISD to visit two campuses that actually had the Maritime Program. So I think when they saw the wow-ness of it, they were more supportive, more excited."

And that excitement is going to carry forward into the new school year as the program gets underway.

