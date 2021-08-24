CCISD mandates indoor masks for 30 days beginning Aug. 26

Parents who don't want their children to wear a mask must contact their child's school to request an opt out form by Aug. 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a news release sent out on Tuesday evening, the Corpus Christi Independent School District announced that it will be mandating indoor masks for everyone on campus for 30 days.

The mandate will go into effect on Thursday, August 24 and last until Friday, Sept. 24, school leaders announced.

"To protect our CCISD and larger community, particularly those not yet eligible to get vaccinated, all students, staff, and visitors will be asked to wear a mask while indoors," the statement said.

The mask requirement will apply to all employees on all campuses.

The district has reported 961 cases of COVID since the start of the school year. 867 are student cases. 94 are staff. Click here for more numbers.

OPTIONAL OPT OUT

The letter stated that parents who don't want their children to wear a mask must contact their child's school to request an opt out form. All forms must be submitted no later than close of business, Monday, Aug. 30, district leaders said.

NEW COVID REPORTING

The district also said it will now start notifying members of a classroom when someone in that class reports a positive COVID-19 test instead of just saying someone on campus tested positive.

Additional information from CCISD if someone tests positive:

Students and staff who receive the classroom letter were not necessarily in close contact, nor are they required to quarantine if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.