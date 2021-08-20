Alice ISD mandates indoor face masks for everyone on campus

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District has made face masks a requirement for all students, staff and visitors while inside any of the district's buildings.

School leaders made the announcement on Facebook and will target Monday, August 23, as the day the mandate will go into effect.

"Although most of our students and staff are voluntarily wearing masks and doing a fantastic job; in order to more effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19, AISD has revised the Safe Return to School Plan and Student Dress Code to require masks for all while in our facilities," officials with Alice ISD wrote.