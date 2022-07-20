Mathis ISD needs volunteers for new Safety and Security Council

The council will ask for feedback from students, staff, parents and even law enforcement to ensure an organized protocol is in place to address concerns on campuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Independent School District is addressing safety concerns by organizing a district-wide Safety and Security Council.

The council is being established to get feedback from students, staff, parents and even law enforcement to ensure an organized protocol is in place to address concerns on all campuses.

"We do this work to mitigate risks and maintain a safe learning environment for our students," a letter from the district said.

The council needs volunteers to serve as members.

If you are interested, contact Superintendent Tim Norman at tnorman@mathisisd.org or Leslie Cardenas at lcardenas@mathisisd.org. Those who wish to volunteer can also call 361-547-3378.

A survey on school safety for Mathis ISD parents is also available on Mathis ISD's website. All names and responses from the survey will remain anonymous, according to Mathis ISD officials.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.