Early childhood special education program at Meadowbrook Elementary

The program was designed to offer students environments where they can thrive while at the same time getting help from teachers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Education professionals at Meadowbrook Elementary School are reminding parents that they're here for their children.

"It's an Early Childhood Special Education Program that allows students with disabilities to attend school as early as age three," said Dr. LaTricia Johnson, the Principal of the school. "Speech impairments, it can be Autism. Iit can be learning difficulties. You know, intellectually disabled".

"When they start, they get an individualized education plan or an 'IEP'" said Mia Villanueva, a pre-k teacher, "and through there, we deliver instructions based on those needs, so when they start, we determine how many minutes they receive in general education for inclusion".

They said since being back face-to-face, students have made strides in the classroom and turned disabilities into abilities.

"Students who maybe parents have never heard speak before, some walking better, so we're also doing aspects of potty training and that's a milestone within itself and parents are very excited about that," Dr. Johnson added. "Socialization, conversations, our children being able to make those academic gains as well."

They said the very beginning of a child's education is the most crucial, and because of that, this program was created.

If a parent suspects their child might have a learning disability, their advised to call the teacher or school. That way, further instruction of the next steps to take can be broken down.

