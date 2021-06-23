Scholarship created to honor a late Coastal Bend Agricultural Science Teacher

Mia Balko taught with the confidence of one who knew that her influence extended beyond the classroom.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As many mourn the loss of a teacher who had a profound impact on students across the Coastal Bend, her friends are celebrating her life in a way that will allow her work to continue.

Mia Balko taught with the confidence of one who knew that her influence extended beyond the classroom. She passed away last week at the age of 48, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Before taking on a role as the Director of Youth Outreach for Texas Farm Bureau in 2017, she served as an agricultural science teacher in several school districts across the area, including Santa Gertrudis, Tuloso Midway, Sinton, George West and Orange Grove.

Teaching youth about agriculture was her calling and it was something she lived out through various 4-H and FFA programs. One of her first students, Lindsay Fredenburg, tells us that it was Mia Balko’s influence that ultimately led Fredenburg to be elected state FFA President.

“I was the third girl in 75 years to get to do it,” says Fredenburg. “Mia was the catalyst to all of that. There’s not a moment of my life of opportunity that I don’t in some way trace back to her.”

As a way to honor her and extend her influence even further, an endowed scholarship has been set up in her name through the Texas FFA Foundation.

Fredenburg says, “I think the biggest impression you can have on a teenager is to tell them that you can do anything. But it’s different when you tell them that, and then you show them that. And her actions showed me that.”

While Balko’s legacy will live on through her students and the lives she influenced, her impact is endless.

