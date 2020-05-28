CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Mireles Elementary School got a big send off to summer today.
Teachers stood outside the front of the building to greet passing students as many of those children will be moving onto middle school next year.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- TROPIC TOPICS: El Niño vs La Niña
- Video of Amazon delivery driver praying on doorstep touches hearts all over America
- PMIS or MIS: An illness that seems to be affecting some children who have been infected with the coronavirus
- NAS-CC Investigation: Officials said Adam Salim Alsahli expressed support for Al-Qaeda and the Jihadist ideology on social media