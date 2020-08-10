In-person learning at M.L. Garza Gonzalez Charter School postponed after one student tests positive for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's been a positive COVID test result for one student at M.L. Garza Gonzalez Charter School in Corpus Christi. Per the school's COVID policy, it will shut down the entire school for deep cleaning.

In-person classes have postponed. All students will switch to virtual learning until they are able to return to school on Thursday, October 15, according to school officials.



School leaders said the class and teacher who had the positive test will quarantine for 14-days.



"We lose our teacher [fatal accident] now dealing with this," school officials said. "The positive test is secluded to one area of the school so contact with the infected student is minimal. However, shutting down the school is protocol to deep clean."