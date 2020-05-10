More Coastal Bend students are heading back to campus for in-person learning on Oct. 5

There are now 11 staff members and 28 students who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Corpus Christi ISD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More Coastal Bend students are heading back to campus for in-person instruction on October 5. The Corpus Christi ISD has been bringing students who opted for face-to-face learning back to campus in phases since September 8.

So far, 75-percent of those students have returned to school, and the remaining students who opted for in-person learning, will return on Oct 5.

Down the line, parents still have the option of switching their child's mode of learning every six weeks from virtual to in-person.

Flour Bluff ISD students who opted for face-to-face learning will also be returning to their campuses tomorrow.

Cases in other area school districts: