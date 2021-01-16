More schools in the Coastal Bend announce the switch to remote learning next week after positive COVID-19 cases

Below are a list of area schools that have closed campuses due to coronavirus concerns.

TEXAS, USA — Alice ISD

Alice ISD will return to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19., with most schools returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25. Salazar Elementary will return Feb. 1, a letter from the district said.

The need to return to remote learning is because of "a significant number of staff members in quarantine due to COVID-19," the letter stated.

Alice ISD said they will provide any additional updates regarding extending remote instruction on a campus-by-campus basis as needed.

All athletic and UIL extra-curricular activities will continue until further notice.

Aransas County ISD

School leaders announced the closure of the Rockport-Fulton Middle School due to the confirmation of two positive cases. Officials said the infected individuals were in close contact with a sizable number of people..

Students at the middle school will continue remote learning until further notice. The district's other campuses were not affected and will remain open.

Orange Grove ISD

The district announced it will be utilizing remote instruction next Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22 due to a rise in COVID-19 numbers across its campuses Officials say face-to-face learning will resume Monday, Jan. 25.

Sinton ISD

Sinton High School is moving to virtual learning after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19, four others are quarantining due to close contact exposure, and there are not enough teachers to continue face-to-face learning at this time, the administration said.

Remote learning will continue until Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Taft ISD

The Taft Independent School District has been notified that a staff member at Woodroe Petty elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member was last on campus Jan. 13.

Because of other staff needing to quarantine, along with disinfecting certain rooms, the elementary notified specific students' parents to provide remote learning for the next 10 days, following the Jan. 13 positive case.

West Oso ISD

The West Oso Independent School District announced that the junior high received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case.

The district has made the decision to move the junior high, grades 6th-8th, to remote learning starting January 14 until further notice.

The junior high had just reopened campus on Jan. 12 after closing on Jan. 6 because of positive COVID results.

