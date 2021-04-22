New mural painted inside a Portland elementary school of a hometown hero

With one particular painting, an entire community can recall that time Mr. Kippy read them a story or made them laugh.

PORTLAND, Texas — On the hallways of East Cliff Elementary, you can find some of the most influential icons like Selena, Kobe, Malala and a hometown hero better known as Mr. Kippy.

"We almost sent out an announcement on Monday when students came in because it was taking students a little longer to get to class because they were all stopping and oo-ing and ahh-ing,' said Penny Armstrong, the Principal of East Cliff Elementary.

They're the people some of us grew up listening to, being inspired by, sharing smiles with, and learning from. They all come from different walks of life, and backgrounds. They're role models students get to look up to everyday.

"We just want to make sure that we're teaching acceptance," said Armstrong, "That we are celebrating that we're all in this together."

With one particular painting, an entire community can recall that time Mr. Kippy read them a story or made them laugh, because he can pretty much do it all.

"Like King Kong but really small," said Cameron Walder, a 5th grader at the schoo. "He is strong, can ride a unicycle."

Danny De Leon Jr. is the artist on the other side of the paint brush. He said when the school reached out and asked if he can paint the mural, he didn't think twice.

"It's very more often and more likely that a kid is gonna connect with that person," said De Leon Jr.

Art lasts forever, and so do all the messages and meanings behind it. That's what Danny is hoping for.

"For our culture," De Leon Jr. said. "Not only my culture, but everybody's culture.'

