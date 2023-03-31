New Cullen Place, Gibson elementaries will be ready for 2023-24 schoolyear

Cullen Place will house students from Meadowbrook, Montclair and Woodlawn elementaries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD district is releasing its estimated completion dates for several school construction projects, including some of the new elementary schools set to open.



The district will be opening two brand-new elementary schools next school year, including Cullen Place Elementary and Weldon Gibson Elementary.



Those new campuses will open the first day of school for the 2023 school year: Aug. 9.



The district’s other brand-new elementary, named Creekside, won't be open until the 2024 schoolyear.

