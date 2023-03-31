New Cullen Place, Gibson elementaries will be ready for 2023-24 schoolyear

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD district is releasing its estimated completion dates for several school construction projects, including some of the new elementary schools set to open.
The district will be opening two brand-new elementary schools next school year, including Cullen Place Elementary and Weldon Gibson Elementary.
Those new campuses will open the first day of school for the 2023 school year: Aug. 9.
Cullen Place will house students from Meadowbrook, Montclair and Woodlawn elementaries.
The district’s other brand-new elementary, named Creekside, won't be open until the 2024 schoolyear.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Carrington gets over 11 years in federal prison for robbing bank at gunpoint during crime spree
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
- Stash house bust uncovers almost $1M worth of illegal drugs, weapons, armor-piercing bullets in Portland
- Corpus Christi man indicted for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, federal officials say
- Critically missing 5-year-old found in Corpus Christi crawl space after being taken by parents
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.