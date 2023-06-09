Blane Frost was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, law enforcement said.

HENRIETTA, Texas — A North Texas elementary school employee has been arrested for child-related indecency offenses, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday morning, Henrietta Independent School District sent a letter to its families saying that elementary school aide Blane Frost had been arrested by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, and one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Frost, 19, has been placed on leave from his position and isn't allowed in any district building, according to the Henrietta ISD letter.

The district did not say how long Frost has worked at Henrietta ISD or provide any additional information.

District leaders are asking anyone with more information related to this investigation to contact the DPS office at 940-851-5554.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students and allegations like this against one of our staff members are difficult to hear," Superintendent Jaime Clark wrote in the released statement.

The full letter reads as follows:

Henrietta ISD Families,

I believe it is important to keep you informed of situations impacting our schools, even if your student is not directly involved. Yesterday, we were made aware of disturbing allegations against one of our staff members. Elementary school aide, Blane Frost, was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, and one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

I can tell you Mr. Frost has been placed on leave from his position and is not permitted at any district facility. I know you may have more questions, but this is a police matter and the district does not have additional information to share at this time.

If you have any information you believe may be important to this investigation, I encourage you to contact the DPS Office at (940) 851-5554

There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students and allegations like this against one of our staff members are difficult to hear. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us if you believe your student may need support in response to this situation.

Jaime Clark

Superintendent of Schools