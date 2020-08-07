Not a good thing for international students if universities go completely online

ICE said if a school goes completely online, the student must return to their country or find a different school to attend in the U.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent decision by the federal government is putting more pressure on international students.

Texas A&M University Kingsville welcomes many international students every year, but their admission comes with guidelines put in place by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Allen Rasmussen is the provost at TAMUK. He said there have been some exemptions with the student and exchange visitor program under ICE. Students can take up to one online class because of COVID-19. ICE said if a school goes completely online, the student must return to their country or find a different school to attend in the U.S.

Rasmussen said TAMUK is doing everything they can to keep all of their students in the United States and abroad. They are offering in person and online classes and a combination of the two called co-flex.

"The reason we are going to call it co-flex is because we still have to deal with social distancing, and when we look at that distance we are only going to be able to put a third of our students in a classroom," Rasmussen said.

He added that enrolling students from other countries brings enrichment to their campus.

"Having that diversity of those international students in Kingsville gives all of our students a really unique opportunity that you don't normally get when you are in South Texas," Rasmussen said.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi international Ph.D. student Carolina Nieva shared the same sentiment.

"We bring our own experiences with us," Nieva said. "We bring a different background. A different way of working. A different way of seeing things."

Although the universities are offering both online and in person classes now, that can change. Nieva said sacrificing not being with her family in Argentina in order to pursue her education is already tough, but she worked too hard over the past three years in Corpus Christi to go home now.

"Taking into account all the effort international students make to be here, and all the hard work we put into our studies and our careers and I hope that they consider that this is very important for us," Nieva said.

The guidelines are in effect for all international students all the way to elementary.

