NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Community Action Agency Head Start is looking for applicants to fill out their classes for the upcoming year.

Head Start school will start on August 10. They don't know how many spots they have until figuring out how many students will apply.

If you'd like to apply for your child, birth to five-years-old, call (361) 880-4141.

If you need assistance through their community services you can call (361) 882-4193 for Corpus Christi residents.

(361) 387-1527 for Robstown residents.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: