Opportunities for drive-thru vaccinations for students before returning to school, courtesy of the Nueces County Public Health District

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District is setting up several opportunities for drive-thru vaccinations for students.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said local schools will start in-person classes after September 7 and all students need to have their immunization shots to be allowed back on campus, even those students attending school virtually. This includes all independent school districts in Nueces County.

"The current requirements are all students must be up to date on their vaccinations in order to attend school for the 2020-2021 school year whether they're virtual or on campus," Rodriguez said.

The Health District is setting up several drive-thru events:

August 5 - Banquete High from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

August 6 - Calallen from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

August 8 - Ray High School from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

August 17 - Port Aransas High Schoolfrom 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

For more questions about immunizations call the health district at (361) 826-7238