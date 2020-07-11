Nueces County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has gone up. So, what does this mean for local school districts?

CCISD Chief of Staff Kimberly James says the district is working closely with the health department to keep current on guidelines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we've been reporting, coronavirus numbers are moving up again here in the Coastal Bend.

The transmission rate in Nueces County has gone from 0.9 to 1.9.

So, what does that mean for local school districts?

"The numbers are going back up and we see that.,” said Public Health Director, Annette Rodriguez. “We see that in our patterns as well and the hospitalizations and that's where we need to be especially careful.”

That news released is especially alarming because more students will soon be returning to our local classrooms.



Rodriguez says she is in close contact with school administrators and although the pandemic situation remains fluid, she feels that schools can adjust as numbers fluctuate.

“I do think that the school is learning how to do it right, if they get a positive COVID-19 case they know that immediately that student has to go home, they have to isolate them for ten days,” said Rodriguez.

Other safety and sanitation guidelines that Corpus Christi ISD already has in place include using multiple entrances on school campuses to minimize crowding, using desk shields in classrooms, heightened cleaning and sanitation of all campus areas, and having hand sanitizers, hand washing stations available for all students.



CCISD is getting ready to welcome back 45 percent of their student population to face to face learning on November 16.

Chief of Staff Kimberly James says the district is working closely with the health department to keep current on guidelines.

“Even as late as this afternoon, we had a group of district administrators who are taking that guidance and looking at how to apply that into our new plan,” said James. “It's constantly changing, but you know what, you have to do that in order for us to all remain safe.”

