TAMUCC prepares to graduate the next class of healthcare heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This past weekend, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales released a statement encouraging nurses who have left the workforce, for whatever reason, to re-enter the field, as cases of COVID-19 grow across the Coastal Bend, Texas and the nation.



This weekend, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's College of Nursing and Health Sciences is preparing to graduate the next class of healthcare heroes. 146 nursing graduates and 16 doctorates from TAMUCC will be walking the stage this weekend.



"I'm actually really excited to be graduating," Alina Delgado said. "I’m a first-generation student for my family so I’m proud. I’m just ready to start helping people."



For students like Delgado, she believes her calling to serve others is needed now more than ever as COVID cases surge, and hospitals are searching for healthcare workers to staff their beds.



"This is what I want to be," she added. "I’m ready to help out the nurses. I know they are tired. We are there to give them more energy and help out the patients."



Dr. Hassan Aziz, Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said the current nursing shortage isn’t new and it’s been happening for years.