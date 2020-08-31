Online tutoring and learning database being offered free of charge to students from elementary to college level, all adults included

Starting September 1st, you can log on to the Nueces County Library's website to access Brainfuse if you have a library card.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — If you are looking for some help with homework, the Nueces County Library announced "Brainfuse", a free online tutoring and learning database.

Starting September 1st, you can log on to the Nueces County Library's website to access Brainfuse if you have a library card and various educational and support tools will be available free of charge.

“I am very excited to be able to promote our new database that will be available for free online tutoring and more to our patrons in South Texas with Brainfuse,” said Nueces County Library Director, Ida Garza.

Resources range from elementary through high school grades, as well as college students. Organizers say adults will also have access to Brainfuse including study materials, practice tests, and career support.

Various educational and support tools offered by Brainfuse include:

Help with homework, math, reading, writing, science and more

Interaction with a live tutor

Formation of online study groups

Practice standardize tests

Writing lab assistance

Free lessons and resources

For free access to Brainfuse, apply online for a free Nueces County Library Card at www.nuecesco.com/county-services/libraries