CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation K.E.Y.S., which stands for Keeping Every Youth in School, hosted their annual phone bank event Thursday. Their mission is to try and get every student back in school and re-connect them with educational opportunities if they drop out of school for whatever reason.

Organizers were making phone calls to the student's families to try to get them the resources they need to get back into the classroom.

"Every student has a different story. There's no one basic reason why they aren't in school. Someone from the outside looking in may be able to reach that kid better than their parents or their aunt or uncle. Sometimes it just takes that extra push," recovery specialist Steven Vasquez said.

According to members of KEYS, even if they don't get in touch with their students and their family over the phone, they don't give up in trying to reach them.

Operation KEYS will be knocking on doorsteps Saturday, Sept.14 to reach out to more students who haven't returned to school.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: