Orange Grove ISD to provide daily coronavirus updates via COVID-19 Dashboard

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — In the rural parts of Nueces County, Orange Grove ISD is sending out lists of coronavirus cases across the district.

Administrators said they will be sending emails to parents and staff detailing when a positive case is discovered. The district will also be putting their active COVID-19 Dashboard on the school's website, and updating the numbers every day at 6 p.m.

So far, Orange Grove Junior High reported two recovered cases; one from a student, the other a teacher.

At the high school -- three cases total have been reported. Of those, two students have recovered, and one student is still actively sick.