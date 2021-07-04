Parent expresses frustration over statewide STAAR test issues

Teresa Paul says what happened on Tuesday has added to her growing frustration with the Texas Education Agency.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of students across the state and in the Coastal Bend found themselves unable to take the STAAR test on this first day of testing. It was said to be a result of widespread technical issues and it was a big cause of frustration among parents.

Like thousands of Texas parents Tuesday, Teresa Paul who is a mother of four sent two of her children off to school knowing they'd be taking the STAAR test. That is until she received a text message from her daughter.

“My daughter texted me and said that she was unable to take the test because the system had crashed but at that point, I wasn’t sure if it was just Calallen, at the highs school issue or not,” said Paul.

After logging onto social media Paul quickly learned this was a statewide issue and she doesn’t understand why the TEA didn’t put the test on hold again this year.

“I know my 7th grader it took him a little bit to get caught up to make sure he was on grade level just because it was so hard from last year with it,” said Paul. “So, I was disappointed that they went ahead and decided that they needed to take the test.”

Paul also saying she wonders if a test run was completed before Tuesday.

“When you have thousands of kids trying to log on at once we saw that with homebound, with the internet being slowed down and crashing because you have too many people trying to do it at once,” said Paul.

Paul says this state mandated test was not needed this year and adds anxiety to some children who may already be feeling a lot of pressure.

“Definitely frustrated with it, just a lot of pressure on them and anxiety especially my 9th grader because she has to pass to be able to graduate high school,” said Paul.

With her children taking more STAAR test later this year, she doesn’t have much faith in the current system in place.

“It makes me nervous to see what’s going to continue happening because today it was just three grades,”

The TEA released a statement saying they plan on using a different company for next year and are in the process of correcting database issues, but what happened on Tuesday just added to Paul’s growing frustration with the state agency.

“As a parent I know personally I’ve been frustrated with the TEA since the summer because it never seems like we can get a straight answer from it and it just goes in circles,” said Paul.

