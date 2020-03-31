CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lots of parents in the Coastal Bend are no doubt trying to figure out how they will re-order their lives tonight. This after Governor Greg Abbott's news briefing today in which he ordered all schools in Texas to remain closed till at least May 4th. Of course, all to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

For many parents, it means more weeks of additional homeschooling, and coming up with new ideas for keeping their kids occupied.

Miranda Lindley joined us via Skype. She has two young daughters at home and she has to juggle their care with her duties as a Senior Producer here at 3News.