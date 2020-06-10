Pettus ISD allowing voters to vote three times for the same school board candidate

It's more common than you might think. It's used by a number of school districts and city governments around the state.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — When it comes to the one person, one vote idea, the small community of Pettus is allowing folks this year the ability to vote three times for the same candidate.



Voters are trying to decide which candidates will get to fill the three At-Large School Board seats. Because of a settlement agreement between the district and the League of United Latin American Citizens, Pettus ISD uses the cumulative voting system.

It's more common than you think. It's used by a number of school districts and city governments around the state.

"If there’s three people on the ballot, you get three votes," Bee County Elections Administrator Laura Warnix said.

"You can cast all three votes for one candidate or you can spread those out amongst the candidates.”



LULAC’s National General Counsel Luis Roberto Vera said his organization has been working since the 1970s to try to give Hispanic voters a better opportunity to elect a candidate that best represents them.



Vera feels the cumulative voting system has been effective in overcoming voter suppression whether it was coming from Democrats or Republicans.