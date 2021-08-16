Port Aransas students get COVID-19 vaccine ahead of school year

Several Port Aransas ISD students rolled up their sleeves to take a stand against COVID-19.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Concerns over the uptick in COVID cases across South Texas had plenty of eligible students in Port Aransas stepping up to get their COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the start of school year which begins Tuesday.

Inside Port Aransas High School among the health screenings, physicals and back to school immunizations, students like incoming sophomore Ella Moore are also rolling up their sleeves to take a stand against COVID-19.

"I heard about all the cases in Corpus and just kind of glad our district is smaller so it's easier to contain, but still a worry going back to school," said Ella Moore.

Her 14-year-old brother Maclain will also be starting school knowing he will be protecting himself against the virus.

"My friend had it back in February I think, and he had a really rough time dealing with it and I don't want to go through that," said Maclain Moore.

12-year-old Joshua Regan who now qualifies for the vaccine was another student who stepped up to the plate.

"To be honest I just wanted to get it over with. No point in waiting it out," said Joshua.

There were 3 new cases reported in the 78373-zip code Monday that's the Port Aransas and Mustang Island area.

Statistics showing about half of the citizens in the beach town are now fully vaccinated.

School board member Marc Hofhiens brought four of his six children to get the shot.

One of his 12-year old's was a little hesitant.

"She fought it for a while, but the other kids were supportive of it. We recognize the need to take care of our neighbors," said Hofhiens.

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney sponsored the free back to school event.

"They've had relatively low amount of cases and we want to keep it that way because this variant has been rough on younger people and we want to do everything we can to help protect everybody in Nueces County," said Chesney.

The city county public health district was on hand to provide the vaccines.

18-year-old Corbin Garcie said it was, "pretty quick and painless."

Garcie started classes at Texas A&M Corpus Christi this year and made the decision not only for him but those around him.

"Especially with the Delta variant on the rise, my parents and I talked about it. It's generally the smarter thing to do, decided to go ahead and come out," said Garcie.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.