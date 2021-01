For a moment on Tuesday, the school was left in the dark.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The school day was interrupted by a power outage at King High School around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Students working from home lost connection with their teachers for a short while as AEP worked to restore power. At the time, AEP was reporting three cases in the area.

Power is back on and virtual students are being asked to try logging back online.

AEP Texas Outage Map View current outage information as it becomes available. Get alerts, check your status, or report an outage online.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.