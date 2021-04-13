New charter school opening in Corpus Christi

This will mark the 41st premier high school campus in the US.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new charter high school will be opening in Corpus Christi at the old South Texas Business System's building on Kostoryz near South Padre Island Drive. The building will be getting a new lease on life.

Word is the vacant property will be transformed into a premier high school that's a tuition-free campus. It reportedly will offer students a flexible schedule and a way to work toward a diploma at their own pace.

"The regular traditional instruction model tries to keep everyone at the same pace," Campus Director Angel Mendez said. "Premier is a little unique in the sense that we are individualizing the instruction to the student. If the student goes at a faster pace, we are going to adapt to the student's needs."

The school is expected to open this fall. Enrollment began this week for interested students.

