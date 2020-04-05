PREMONT, Texas — There's word tonight schools in the Premont ISD could start their fall semester in July!

Before this pandemic began, Premont trustees voted to start the school year on August 3rd. Now there is at least some discussion about moving the start of the school year back a couple of weeks.

"We have a large percentage of our high school students involved in college courses and credit, it would give them an opportunity to possibly take advantage of the second session of summer school," Superintendent Steve Van Marte said.

Premont has a modified year-round school calendar. There will be built in breaks throughout the school year. Again they wanted to start early to try and reverse some of the damage the pandemic has already done to keep students on track.

