PREMONT, Texas — The Premont Independent School District is set to open their newly rebuilt elementary school next week alongside many other renovations included in their $10.6 million bond.

"This is a community that fought for their school, and now the school district is thriving," Premont ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre said.

Back in 2011, Premont was faced with potentially closing down, and the threat resurfaced in 2015. The district did a complete 180 and partnered with Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and also received VanMatre as a new superintendent in 2017.

According to VanMatre, due to different initiatives the success and enrollment of students have been on the rise, but the buildings in the district still suffered.

"Up until the spring, we didn't have heat at the high school. We didn't have hot water at the high school, and they have not had heat, and they had not had heat or hot water in over 10 years," VanMatre said.

The buildings have all been fixed and received additional work thanks to a bond. Improvements include receiving a new stadium, rebuilding the elementary school, and overall renovations.

VanMatre said the people of Premont couldn't be more grateful.

"The Premont community appreciates things that I think other people take for granted, and that just encourages and motivates you to want to do more," VanMatre said.

The Early College Academy is hosting a sneak peek event from 6-8 p.m. Sunday for people to get a first look at the new elementary.

