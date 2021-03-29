Premont Superintendent talks with state lawmakers about priorities for public education and some of the needs in his district

Premont ISD has nearly doubled its enrollment since 2017, making it one of the few “fast-growth” districts in our area.

PREMONT, Texas — The Superintendent of the Premont independent School District was in Austin this week, talking with state lawmakers about priorities for public education and some of the needs in his own district.

“Premont is as rural as you can get,” says Premont ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre, “and rural districts during any legislative session usually get the short end of the stick.”

VanMatre tells 3News that he was invited to the capitol by District 43 Representative J. M. Lozano, the Vice Chair of the Texas House Public Education Committee who also happens to be a Premont High School graduate.

The Superintendent used the opportunity to discuss several items before the State Legislature that he considers concerning, including low teacher pay.

“You have to be the voice up there for increased teacher pay,” he says. “There were some significant moves in the last session with House Bill 3, but we need to go further and we need to protect the gains we've made, because an average salary of $42,000 for a classroom school teacher is ridiculous.”

That seems to be especially important for Premont ISD, which has nearly doubled its enrollment since 2017, making it one of the few “fast-growth” districts in our area.

“You can imagine that when you get a bunch more kids, you have to hire more teachers and pay them a competitive wage,” VanMatre notes. “There is some legislation right now by former chairman (Dan) Huberty to do away with the rural fast growth opportunities. That would be very harmful to Premont ISD.”

In addition to keeping an eye on bills that offer tax breaks to those who send their children to private schools – something VanMatre believes would negatively impact funding for all public schools here, the Superintendent is also watching to see whether state lawmakers will protect money for Career Technology Education. It is considered a huge learning advantage for those students who choose a path that does not include a traditional college degree.

According to VanMatre, “We need to be funded for that. Those programs aren't cheap, but not everybody is going to go to a four-year college. Those that do want to, we want to provide those prerequisite skills, and we also want to address those kids that want to be plumbers and electricians and heavy equipment operators and nurses.”

Overall, VanMatre says that where education is concerned, he feels good about the work being done by those who represent us.

