Principal at St. Pius X Catholic School encourages getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Some parents are resisting the idea of having their young children vaccinated against the COVID 19 virus. But one local principal and mother is hoping to set an example by getting her kids vaccinated as soon as possible.

"I have three children," Beth Hinojosa, the principal at St. Pius X Catholic School said. "One of my children has an auto immune called juvenile idiopathic arthritis. And so she takes a weekly injection. It's an immune suppressant injection. And so what that does is it suppresses her immune system."

Hinojosa said despite her daughter's illness, she thinks the COVID-19 vaccine is important to her whole family's well being.

"So it's important for us that she gets that vaccination so that we can feel safe for her to be around others," she said. "We did lose two family members to COVID. A brother in law who was 34 and an aunt as well. So it hits close to home."



Hinojosa is speaking out because she's heard many parents express doubts about the safety of the vaccine and she believes it's the best and fastest way to get kids safely back into the classroom.



City County Health Director Annette Rodriguez agrees and hopes to get as many children vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We believe them to be very safe for children," Rodriguez said. "And we believe it's going to help put an end to this pandemic when we're able to get everybody vaccinated that wants to get vaccinated."



Rodriguez said once the final approval is given for vaccinating children, she would like to take her vaccination clinics anywhere children between 12 and 15 may gather.

"We can move to bus stops," Rodriguez said. "We can move to pediatrician offices that maybe didn't get a chance to sign up with a provider. I was thinking about the larger orthodontists."

Rodriguez said she's also considering a drive through at the health district offices on Horne Road after school. Hinojosa said keeping kids in classrooms is the goal.

"The safer we can be and keep our kids in school learning, and that's where they're happy and that's where they need to be," Hinojosa said.

