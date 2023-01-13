R.E.A.L. Inc. provides reliable transportation to students across the Coastal Bend

The service has an app where anyone can make reservations, pay fairs, and enjoy free WIFI

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — R.E.A.L. , Inc. Student Transportation provides safe and reliable transportation services to individuals in the Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Refugio, and San Patricio Counties.

R.E.A.L stands for the Rural Economic Assistance League, Inc. The transit has offices in Beeville, Sinton and Falfurrias and has been serving the Coastal Bend region for 30+ years.

The transit company, based out of Alice, gives students who are attending Coastal Bend College, Del Mar College, and Texas A&M University Corpus Christi the transportation they need to make it to class on time.

Students can take advantage of R.E.A.L’s mobile app to make riding reservations, pay riding fairs through contactless payment, and enjoy free Wi-Fi during the commute; allowing students time to finish homework, study for their exams, or catch up with classmates before getting to campus.

For more information about booking a ride through R.E.A.L, Inc., call (361) 668-3158 or email info@realinc.org.

