Del Mar College a recipient of the 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A volunteer group from Del Mar College is getting some recognition for the work they are doing to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

As a result, the Rebuild Texas Carpentry Skills Training Program has been named as a 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Award recipient.

The program started in 2019 and was designed to help people impacted by the hurricane. At the same time, it has helped teach valuable skills to the students.

264 students have been able to benefit from the program and now 61-percent of the program graduates are working or volunteering their newly learned skills right here in the Coastal Bend.

