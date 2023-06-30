Recapture Your Dream during the summer of 2023

Coastal Compass has a team of knowledgeable and skilled Career Navigators that can help individuals with some college, but no degree, get back into the classroom.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Compass is located at La Palmera Mall and open Monday through Friday from 10:30am6:00pm and Saturday from 10:30am-2:00pm. Coastal Compass is the only organization with a list of over 100 scholarships and FREE scanning and printing when using the computer lab.

Coastal Compass has a team of knowledgeable and skilled Career Navigators that can help individuals with some college, but no degree, get back into the classroom through the Recapture Your Dream program or find meaningful employment with a newly created resume.

For more information about Coastal Compass, visit coastalcompass.org or call 361-906-0703 to speak to a Career Navigator.

