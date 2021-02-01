Refugio ISD extends remote learning after students, staff report positive COVID-19 results

There is a tentative return date set for Tuesday, January 19, district officials said.

REFUGIO, Texas — All campuses within the Refugio ISD will continue remote learning on Tuesday, January 5, a letter from the superintendent stated.

On December 9, the school made the decision for everyone to work from home after a significant increase in staff members having to quarantine due to close-contact exposure.

The district was planning on returning to in-person learning on Jan. 5, however, those plans have changed.

Statement from Refugio ISD:

"Due to a significant number of students and staff self-reporting COVID-19 infection or close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, the district will continue remotely until health conditions allow for a safe return."

