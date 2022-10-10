Refugio VFD sparks passion for fire safety in local schoolkids for Fire Prevention Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some lucky kids over at Refugio Elementary School had a special experience today.
The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department paid a few pre-k and kindergarten classes a visit to give them a fire safety lesson this morning. Students were able to handle the fire truck's water hose, and even got to try on the chief's gear.
Take a look at these pictures – there might be some future firefighters in those classrooms!
The presentation and visit were a part of the RVFD's observance of the 100th annual National Fire Prevention Week, which began Oct. 9 and continues until Oct. 15. It was initiated by the National Fire Protection Association in 1922 to commemorate the Chicago Fire of October 9, 1871.
This year, the theme of Fire Prevention Week is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."