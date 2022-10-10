Refugio VFD sparks passion for fire safety in local schoolkids for Fire Prevention Week

The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department kick off Fire Prevention Week 2022 with a special presentation on fire safety to local schoolchildren.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some lucky kids over at Refugio Elementary School had a special experience today.

The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department paid a few pre-k and kindergarten classes a visit to give them a fire safety lesson this morning. Students were able to handle the fire truck's water hose, and even got to try on the chief's gear.

Take a look at these pictures – there might be some future firefighters in those classrooms!

Started this morning with fire safety at Refugio Elementary. Pre K and Kindergarten. Yes the gear is clean. It is the Chiefs gear. Posted by Refugio Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, October 10, 2022

The presentation and visit were a part of the RVFD's observance of the 100th annual National Fire Prevention Week, which began Oct. 9 and continues until Oct. 15. It was initiated by the National Fire Protection Association in 1922 to commemorate the Chicago Fire of October 9, 1871.