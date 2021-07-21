Enrollment opportunities for those wanting to go back to college in the Coastal Bend

Getting registered for classes is easier than ever.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many adults, success begins in the classroom, and now that schools are once again gearing up for full-time, in-person learning, getting registered for classes is easier than ever for those who are looking to make the grade.

This is especially true for are looking for an education beyond high school, whether you are a first-time college student, or someone looking to make a return engagement.

According to Kannon Hall, Lead Navigator at Coastal Compass Education and Career Resource Center, age doesn’t matter as much as desire.

“Especially those adults who may be in the middle of their careers and are not happy with it,” Hall said. “They started college 10, 15, 20 years ago, and they’re like, ‘How would it be possible for me to go back?’”

On Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., the Resource Center will be offering a free virtual event. The aim is to put people on the road to meeting their education goals – even those who are wanting to learn a trade.

“There are university programs that you’re not aware of that you will qualify for,” Hall said. “So, come and get that information and understand that there is more than one option.”

To learn more, call (361) 906-0703 or visit the Coastal Compass website.

For those who are getting a late start and are wondering whether it is even still possible to be in school this semester, Del Mar College is making it easy to find out.

Sara King, the Director of Admissions, told us that school representatives will be set up at the food court at La Palmera Mall this weekend, ready to help with the financial aid process.

“We invite students who are entering college for the first time,” King said. “We also love working with our transfer students -- those who have attended college before and would like to continue working toward their degree or picking up a new skill, and also transient students, those who are only planning to attend classes for a short period of time before returning back to their home institutions elsewhere.”

Del Mar recruiters will be there Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Classes begin August 30.

Visit DMC's website or call (361) 698-1290 for additional information.

